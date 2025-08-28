Taylor Townsend reveals surprising comments from Jelena Ostapenko during heated US Open exchange

Taylor Townsend showcased that the US Open can be an intense battleground. The American tennis player triumphed over Latvian talent Jelena Ostapenko in a match that ended with a heated exchange at the net. The crowd showed displeasure as Ostapenko appeared visibly agitated.

To shed light on the incident, US Open reporter asked Townsend about her perspective. Her response was candid: “It’s competition, you know. People get upset when they lose. Some people say unpleasant things. She told me I have no class, no education, and mentioned that we’ll see what happens outside the US,” Townsend explained.

Townsend did not hesitate to address Ostapenko’s comments boldly. “I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada, outside the US, and I beat her in New York, still outside the US, so let’s see what else she has to say,” Townsend remarked.

The US Open has witnessed several tense moments this year, including Daniil Medvedev’s frustration. After losing in the first round, he broke his racket in an outburst of anger in full view of the stadium audience.

Ostapenko’s perspective on exchange with Townsend

Following the comments made by the American tennis player regarding her encounter with Latvian standout, the latter took to social media to address the situation. Ostapenko clarified why she reacted like that and echoed the sentiments shared by her American counterpart.

“I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful, as she had a net ball in a very decisive moment and didn’t apologize. Her response was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all. There are certain unwritten rules in tennis that most players adhere to, and it was the first time I experienced this on tour. Just because she’s playing in her homeland doesn’t mean she can behave or act however she wishes,“ Ostapenko wrote on her Instagram account.

She further elaborated: “At the start of the match, all players are expected to begin their warm-up from the baseline. However, my opponent started straight away from the net, which is very disrespectful and goes against the conventional conduct of a tennis match.“

Sabalenka weighs in on the exchange

Even Aryna Sabalenka was drawn into the discussion surrounding the incident between Ostapenko and Townsend, which saw the American advance to the third round of the US Open and created significant buzz.

“I spoke to Jelena after the match. Well, I have to say that she’s nice. She just sometimes can lose control. She has some challenges in life and struggles to face,” Sabalenka commented on Ostapenko when queried by the media about the exchange.

