Coco Gauff unveils the stark reality behind her new serve following first-round victory at the US Open

Coco Gauff is widely considered one of the favorites at the US Open, coming into the 2025 edition after showcasing excellent performances in previous tournaments. She faced a challenging first-round match on Monday night against Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic.

Despite not meeting some expectations for an outstanding performance, Gauff secured a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 victory. She attributed adjustments in her serve as a key factor in overcoming past struggles and gaining an edge over Tomljanovic.

“It was a tough match, I had a chance to win it in straight sets. It wasn’t the best, but I’m happy to get through,” Gauff remarked. “It has been really tough, mentally exhausting, but I’m trying.” Her comments reflect her ongoing efforts to refine her serve, a crucial aspect of her game she continues to develop.

Gauff’s serve statistics highlighted progress, with a 60% first serve success rate, winning 66% of those points. Her second serve secured a 60% win rate, accompanied by four aces, signaling that despite her mental challenges, the American player is making significant strides in her game.

Gauff reflects on her matchup against Tomljanovic

After her latest match, American tennis sensation shared her thoughts on facing Tomljanovic, acknowledging the challenges she encountered during the match. Despite playing on home turf, Gauff found no shortage of competition as Tomljanovic brought her best game to the court.

“I had so many chances; eventually, they’ll come, and I’ll close out in the next games. Some of these will eventually go my way, and I’ll be able to win the match,” Gauff told the US Open organization following her first-round victory.

Gauff’s upcoming challenge at the US Open

As the US Open continues, Gauff, who triumphed in this tournament in 2023, prepares for her next challenge. She will face Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic in the second round. Vekic showcased her resilience by defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas in three sets, rallying after a first-set loss.

As the tournament progresses, Gauff aims to cement her status among the top contenders in the latter stages. Despite her recent victory at Roland Garros, she is keen on refining aspects of her game that have posed challenges in previous WTA circuit matches this year.

