Trending topics:
Australian Open

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex de Minaur in the 2026 Australian Open quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesCarlos Alcaraz of Spain

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Alex de Minaur in the 2026 Australian Open quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the standout quarterfinal matchups features two rivals with a semifinal spot at stake. Top title contender Carlos Alcaraz arrives after a hard-fought win over Tommy Paul and sits one victory from the final four, but he’ll be tested by Alex de Minaur.

The Australian player advanced with an impressive win against Alexander Bublik. Though de Minaur enters as the underdog, his form and confidence make him a legitimate threat to derail one of the tournament favorites.

Advertisement

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alex de Minaur in the 2026 Australian Open fourth round this Monday, January 26. The action will start at 4:10 AM (ET).

Alex de Minaur of Australia – Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Alex de Minaur of Australia – Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Advertisement
Tennis icon predicts a Grand Slam-less 2026 for Carlos Alcaraz after split with Juan Carlos Ferrero

see also

Tennis icon predicts a Grand Slam-less 2026 for Carlos Alcaraz after split with Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:10 AM
CT: 3:10 AM
MT: 2:10 AM
PT: 1:10 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Australian Open clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open
Tennis

Where to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

He’s a former World No.1, 7-time Grand Slam champion who made Jimmy Connors mad at the Australian Open final
Tennis

He’s a former World No.1, 7-time Grand Slam champion who made Jimmy Connors mad at the Australian Open final

He was World No. 7, beat Jimmy Connors, and won the Australian Open after nearly pulling out of the tournament
Tennis

He was World No. 7, beat Jimmy Connors, and won the Australian Open after nearly pulling out of the tournament

Harrison Bader shares final words for the Phillies and Bryce Harper after joining the Giants
MLB

Harrison Bader shares final words for the Phillies and Bryce Harper after joining the Giants

Better Collective Logo