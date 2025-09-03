Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Jannik Sinner will face off against Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have already punched their tickets to the US Open semifinals, and now all eyes turn to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner as he looks to join them. The Italian enters this clash riding high after a dominant fourth-round win capped by a triple 6-1.

Standing in his way is fellow countryman Lorenzo Musetti, ranked No. 10 in the world, who embraces the underdog role but believes he can pull off the upset against one of the sport’s most dangerous players.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti match be played?

Jannik Sinner faces Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals this Wednesday, September 3. The action will start at 8:10 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.