Jannik Sinner nears Roger Federer’s record at the US Open after dominant win over Bublik

Jannik Sinner‘s reign as the world’s number one seems effortless. The Italian sensation advanced to the quarterfinals with a commanding victory over Alexander Bublik, winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. This triumph brings him closer to matching the record set by Roger Federer during the 2019 US Open at the same stage of the tournament.

Sinner’s performance was formidable. According to OptaAce, he played the “quickest completed second-week match at the US Open since Roger Federer defeated David Goffin in 79 minutes in 2019 (R16),” taking just 81 minutes to dispatch Bublik and secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

Demonstrating an aura of invincibility on the court, Sinner continues to justify his top ranking. Despite a recent walkover at the Cincinnati Open finals, he remains unbeatable. Against Bublik, Sinner dominated and never allowed his opponent to establish any rhythm, earning resounding applause from the fans after the match.

With this victory, Sinner entered the top five for the fewest matches needed to achieve 75 wins as the world number one, as reported by Opta Ace. Bjorn Borg required 78 matches, and he joins the likes of Jimmy Connors and Federer, both of whom needed 81 matches to reach this milestone.

Sinner’s upcoming quarterfinal challenge at the US Open

Sinner is poised for his next showdown at the US Open with his sights set firmly on the finals. With his passage to the quarterfinals now secure, Sinner is set to face his fellow Italian, Lorenzo Musetti. Despite still awaiting the tournament’s conclusion, this matchup packs plenty of intrigue as Musetti, ranked 10th in the world, looks to disrupt Sinner’s progress.

Sinner has the upper hand in previous meetings, as he leads their head-to-head 2-0. However, Musetti aims to flip the script and demonstrate his prowess on the grand stage, eager to make a substantial impact in this prestigious tournament.

Their quarterfinal clash is scheduled for Wednesday, coinciding with other critical matchups at the US Open. The victor between Sinner and Musetti will go on to face the winner of the duel between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex De Minaur, also set for the same day.

