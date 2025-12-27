Trending topics:
Where to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Al Nassr receive Al Akhdoud for the Matchday 11 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Elyes Skhiri of Tunisia
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesElyes Skhiri of Tunisia

Nigeria will square off with Tunisia in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Nigeria vs Tunisia online in the US on Fubo]

Nigeria and Tunisia backed up their status as group favorites with opening wins, setting up a decisive early showdown. The Super Eagles edged Tanzania 2–1 thanks to goals from Ajayi and Lookman, while Tunisia turned in a strong 3–1 performance against Uganda.

With both sides level on points and widely seen as the top teams in the group, one them being a future World Cup participant, this matchup could go a long way toward determining who finishes first.

When will the Nigeria vs Tunisia match be played?

Nigeria play against Tunisia for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Saturday, December 27. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Nigeria and Tunisia live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

