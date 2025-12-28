Yankees Rumors: Exploring the remaining options to acquire a starting pitcher in the offseason

With more additions to minor league contracts than the main roster, the New York Yankees seem poised to end the year without a major acquisition. Nevertheless, with a few days remaining, several intriguing options have surfaced as potential candidates to strengthen their pitching staff.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have multiple options to consider for the starting pitcher role. He shared on his X account, “Starters still available: Valdez, Imai, Suarez, Gallen, Bassitt, Giolito, Eflin, N. Martinez, Verlander, Scherzer.”

Tatsuya Imai has emerged as one of the most-discussed players within the Yankees organization. Reports indicate that the Yankees, along with other teams, have been pursuing him since his posting by MLB.

Moreover, the Yankees might be considering other options. Jose Suarez, who played with the Atlanta Braves last season, could be on their radar, and adding Justin Verlander could bring valuable experience to their roster.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Yankees haven’t engaged with any of those names

Despite the Yankees’ interest in Tatsuya Imai, they are not currently in contention for other players from Heyman’s list. However, with the decision deadline approaching for Imai, this could be something they need to reconsider.

Here are the current rumors involving these players:

Framber Valdez – Free Agent: Mets, Giants, Orioles

Tatsuya Imai – Posted (NPB): Cubs, Phillies, Mets, Yankees

Zac Gallen – Free Agent: Giants, Angels, Tigers, Cubs

Chris Bassitt – Free Agent: Braves, Orioles

Lucas Giolito – Free Agent: Red Sox, Padres, Mets

Zach Eflin – Free Agent: Rays, Orioles, Royals

Nick Martinez – Free Agent: Reds, Tigers, Padres

Justin Verlander – Free Agent: Astros, Tigers

Max Scherzer – Free Agent: Orioles, Padres, Reds

While the Yankees have several options to enhance their roster with a marquee name this offseason, reports suggest their interest remains focused on Imai. If this does not come to fruition, they may need to shift their strategy and pursue another target.

