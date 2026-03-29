Where to watch Jiri Lehecka vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Miami Open Final

Jiri Lehecka takes on Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Miami Open Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Jiri Lehecka vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]

The stage is set for a championship showdown in a tournament already defined by stunning upsets, and no storyline has been bigger than the breakout run of Jiri Lehecka, who punched his ticket to the final in dominant fashion with a commanding straight-sets win over Arthur Fils.

Now, the Czech standout steps into his toughest test yet, squaring off against red-hot Jannik Sinner, one of the sport’s elite contenders who is riding momentum after his recent triumph at Indian Wells and is chasing another Masters 1000 crown in what shapes up to be a must-watch final.

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When will the Jiri Lehecka vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

Jiri Lehecka faces Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Miami Open Final this Sunday, March 29. The action will start at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jiri Lehecka of Czechia – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jiri Lehecka vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Miami Open clash between Jiri Lehecka and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.