Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff faces each other in the 2025 US Open fourth round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most anticipated fourth-round showdowns at the US Open features tennis icon Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to advance to the quarterfinals and chase another Grand Slam title. The Serbian superstar has battled through three challenging matches.

However, Nole remains confident in his ability to disrupt the recent dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz. His opponent will be Jan Lennard Struff, who is riding the momentum of back-to-back upsets over Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, will look to continue the giant-killing streak against the tennis legend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff match be played?

Novak Djokovic play against Jan-Lennard Struff in the 2025 US Open fourth round this Sunday, August 31. The action will start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

see also Novak Djokovic voices concern over physical struggles after US Open win vs Cameron Norrie

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.