Novak Djokovic voices concern over physical struggles after US Open win vs Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title remains alive at the US Open, but the Serbian star admitted he is worried about his fitness after a physically challenging third-round match against Cameron Norrie.

Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3, advancing in four sets despite an early scare. Leading 5-4 in the opening set, Djokovic left the court for a medical timeout due to a back issue that left him visibly uncomfortable. He returned to finish the match, but his post-match comments reflected growing concern.

Following the win, Djokovic spoke candidly to ESPN about his condition. “Well, honestly I am concerned. You know, nowadays [I am] more concerned than I have ever been,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “Even though I really am meticulous with the care for my body and I put in a lot of hours on and off the court to make sure that my body is fit and recovered well”.

The 38-year-old acknowledged that age is beginning to influence how he manages his game. “But you know, age is. You can’t fight it. So things are different. I have to obviously adjust myself the way I approach things training,” he added.

Djokovic will now face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16. Ranked No. 144 after coming through qualifying, Struff has made a surprise run in New York, knocking out Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe along the way.

Djokovic on his performance vs Norrie

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic reflected on the win: “I played well, especially in the third and fourth sets when I started hitting the ball with more power. And, honestly, I was pleasantly surprised by Norrie’s level. I think he played very aggressively. I wasn’t used to facing him playing so close to the baseline and hitting the ball so early, especially with his forehand”.

He also noted the mixed emotions that come with battling through tough matches at this stage of his career. “These kinds of matches and victories always give me hope that I can go far, that I can challenge the best players in the world. As for how I feel, the truth is that it’s up and down. Yes, it frustrates me not being able to feel 100% like I have for more than 20 years,” he added.

Shared milestone at the US Open

Djokovic’s win also placed him in rare company. Alongside Adrian Mannarino and Jan-Lennard Struff, he became part of the first trio of players over 35 to reach the US Open round of 16 since 1982. Djokovic is 38, Mannarino is 37, and Struff is 35.

