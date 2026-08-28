Why isn’t Jannik Sinner playing at the 2026 US Open?

Jannik Sinner’s absence is one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 US Open, with the world No. 1 forced to step away just as the final Grand Slam of the season begins. His withdrawal is linked to a right knee injury.

Jannik Sinner‘s absence is one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2026 US Open, especially after his dominant start to the season. The world No. 1 will miss the final Grand Slam of the year after being unable to fully recover from a right knee issue.

The Italian had been one of the leading contenders in New York after winning Wimbledon and compiling a 44-3 record in 2026. However, his knee problem forced him to skip both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati before ultimately ruling him out of the US Open.

His withdrawal also dramatically changes the men’s singles picture. With him out, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic are among the players facing a very different path to the title when the tournament begins in New York.

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When will Jannik Sinner return to tennis?

Jannik Sinner is expected to return to competition in September, with the China Open in Beijing currently the leading target for his comeback. The ATP calendar lists the ATP 500 event for September 30 through October 6, but his exact return date has not been officially confirmed.

Jannik Sinner during the Gentlemen’s Singles final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He withdrew from the US Open after determining that he needed more time to recover from the problem in his right knee. When he announced his decision on August 21, the Italian said he and his medical team had returned to the court in Monte Carlo but concluded that he was not ready to compete in New York.

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The decision followed his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open earlier in August. At the time, he said his right knee was still causing problems despite the work done with his medical team and acknowledged that he was not yet in condition to compete.

That makes the China Open a logical comeback window rather than a guaranteed commitment. The Beijing tournament is scheduled to begin on September 30, giving Sinner several additional weeks to complete his recovery before potentially returning to match play. His subsequent schedule includes the Shanghai Masters, which runs from October 7-18.

How does Sinner’s absence affect the 2026 US Open?

Sinner’s withdrawal leaves the 2026 US Open men’s singles draw without its No. 1 seed and one of the tournament’s biggest title favorites, opening the door for Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The official entry list records him as withdrawn on August 21.

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The change is significant because he arrived in New York having put together a 44-3 record and six titles during the 2026 season. He also won Wimbledon in July, defeating Zverev in the final and reinforcing his position at the top of the men’s game.

With Sinner out, Zverev enters the US Open as the top seed, while Alcaraz is No. 2 and Djokovic is No. 7. The draw has already created an intriguing scenario: Alcaraz and Djokovic are in the same half, meaning they could meet before the final.

Alcaraz’s situation adds another layer of uncertainty. The defending champion is returning after missing almost five months because of a right wrist injury, and his first-round matchup against Roman Safiullin gives him an immediate test after such a long competitive absence.

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For Djokovic, meanwhile, Sinner’s absence removes the player who has been one of his biggest obstacles at the majors. The Serbian arrives in New York chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, while Zverev’s recent form — including his first major triumph at Roland Garros — makes the German another serious contender.