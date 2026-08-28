Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the 2026 US Open?

Emma Raducanu’s absence from the 2026 US Open has left a notable gap in the women’s draw, with the former champion’s latest setback adding another twist to her season.

Emma Raducanu will miss the 2026 US Open after a stress fracture in her right lower leg forced her out of the tournament. The former champion had already been sidelined since Wimbledon, and her latest setback leaves her absent from the Grand Slam she famously won in 2021.

The timing is particularly frustrating for her, who had started to rebuild momentum earlier this season. She reached the final at Queen’s Club in June, her second WTA final of the year, before the leg problem worsened.

Her withdrawal removes one of the most recognizable names from the women’s draw at Flushing Meadows. She had been listed among the five former US Open champions entered in the 2026 tournament, alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

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When will Emma Raducanu return to tennis?

Emma Raducanu does not have a confirmed return date after withdrawing from the 2026 US Open with a stress fracture in her right lower leg. Her priority is recovering fully, and there is currently no official tournament listed for her comeback.

Emma Raducanu during a training session before The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She suffered the injury during the grass-court season and was forced to miss Wimbledon. The setback came after a promising stretch that saw her reach the Queen’s Club final in June, her second WTA final of 2026. She had hoped to recover in time for the US Open, but the injury ultimately ruled out that possibility.

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The 23-year-old has also dealt with a difficult 2026 away from the court. Earlier in the season, illness kept her out of several tournaments before she returned at Strasbourg in May. The WTA confirmed at the time that she had not played since Indian Wells in March and had struggled with her health during that period.

There is also uncertainty over whether she will compete again before the end of the season. Sky Sports reported that the British No. 1 could benefit from shutting down her season early, allowing her to concentrate on rehabilitation and potentially use a protected ranking when she eventually returns.

How does Emma Raducanu’s absence affect the 2026 US Open?

Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal removes one of the tournament’s most recognizable former champions from the 2026 US Open women’s singles field, while also ending any chance of seeing the 2021 champion make another deep run in New York.

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Her absence is particularly notable because she remains one of the most prominent names associated with the tournament. Her 2021 triumph remains one of the most remarkable runs in US Open history.

She became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title, completing the tournament without dropping a set. Five years later, she will instead watch the event from the sidelines as she continues her recovery.

Her withdrawal also reduces the number of former US Open champions in the 2026 women’s draw. The tournament features several past winners, including Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, but her absence means one of the most memorable recent champions will not be part of this year’s competition.