Roger Federer admits nerves ahead of US Open return: ‘I don’t know how I’ll do’

In one of the U.S. Open’s biggest storylines, Roger Federer is set to return to Flushing Meadows after a five-year absence, breaking his silence on his anticipated comeback.

As Roger Federer prepares to step onto a competitive court for the first time in nearly five years, the US Open is buzzing for the legendary Swiss star’s return to Arthur Ashe Stadium. Speaking ahead of the emotional showcase, the 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted that nerves are taking over.

“To be honest, I’m very nervous. I haven’t played a single match in, I don’t know, maybe five years. I don’t know how I’ll do it. There’s a lot of uncertainty, but also a lot of joy to be able to return. I’ll really have the opportunity to say thank you and goodbye, which I think is important for some people,“ Federer said candidly to the media regarding his return to Flushing Meadows.

Reflecting on the long road leading to this final farewell, Federer noted that various off-court commitments and personal circumstances repeatedly delayed his ability to schedule an exhibition match earlier.

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Even as active rivals like Novak Djokovic continue to rewrite the record books, Federer remains focused on securing a proper final curtain call at the very venue where he dominated with five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008.

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts.

Federer’s stats at the US Open

Roger Federer dominated the US Open with five consecutive titles from 2004 through 2008, tying the Open Era record alongside Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors. Across 19 main draw appearances, he compiled an 89–14 record (86.4% win rate) and established a tournament-record 40-match winning streak.

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His championship run featured victories over top rivals, including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Reaching seven total finals and 13 quarterfinals, Federer maintained a flawless 37–0 record in the first two rounds throughout his career at Flushing Meadows.

Who is playing against Federer?

At the “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” exhibition event at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Federer faces his longtime rival Andy Roddick in a single-set singles match, revisiting their classic 2006 US Open final matchup.

Following the singles set, Federer will team up with four-time US Open champion John McEnroe for a doubles match against the tandem of Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi. Beyond his return to Flushing Meadows, Federer is also scheduled to play in “The Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles match at the Shanghai Masters in October 2026.

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