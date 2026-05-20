Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the US Open Cup match on May 20, 2026

Columbus Crew clash with New York City FC at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in the 2026 US Open Cup quarterfinal. Two MLS Eastern Conference rivals face off for a spot in the semifinals. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Columbus Crew vs New York City FC Tournament US Open Cup Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Network, Live Stream Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC in the USA

Viewers in the United States will have multiple options to catch this marquee showdown live, with extensive coverage provided on both linear television and streaming services from start to finish.

Fans looking to stream the action can watch live through CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video, each carrying full coverage of the game.

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Can I watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream the entire game live through Amazon Prime Video, which is presently available with a 30-day free trial for eligible new members.

During the promotional period, fans can watch every minute of the matchup without paying upfront, while also having the option to decide later if they want to remain subscribed under a regular membership package.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two Eastern Conference clubs heading in opposite directions are set for a high-stakes showdown as New York City FC look to strengthen their push toward the top of the standings against a struggling Columbus Crew side desperate to revive its season.

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NYCFC enter the matchup with 19 points, still well behind conference-leading Nashville SC and their 30-point pace, but firmly in the playoff picture and eager to build momentum in the race for silverware.

Columbus, meanwhile, have managed just 13 points and currently sit outside even the play-in spots, making the US Open Cup a major opportunity to salvage their campaign with a deep tournament run and a chance to bring home a trophy.

Amar Sejdic of the Columbus Crew – Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

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Columbus Crew vs New York City FC: Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew (3-4-3): Schulte, Farsi, Zawadzki, Camacho, Moreira, Picard, Gomes, Bangoura, Arfsten, Rossi, Gazdag.

New York City FC (4-2-3-1): Freese, Gray, Martins, Raul, Cavallo, Parks, Trewin, Ojeda, Moralez, Wolf, Fernández.

What time is the Columbus Crew vs New York City FC match?

The match kicks off today, May 20, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM