A lot of reports are coming from the French camp where Didier Deschamps has lost the locker room.

The start of Euro 2024 has drawn significant criticism in France, with Didier Deschamps facing scrutiny for his internal management. Known for his crisis management skills, Deschamps now contends with cracks appearing in a previously solid dressing room during the tournament in Germany.



L’Équipe reports unease among players regarding Deschamps’ methods. Following a tense exchange with Camavinga after a draw against Poland, where Deschamps criticized the midfielder for on-field mistakes, tensions have risen within the team.



Antoine Griezmann’s benching for the first time in eight years has sparked national debate. Deschamps reproached him during the Poland game for late reactions, highlighting dissatisfaction with substitutes’ performances compared to starters.



France players and Deschamps at odds during Euros



Criticism extends to Deschamps’ substitution strategies. In the match against the Netherlands, minimal changes were made, leaving key players without playing time, fueling dissatisfaction within the squad.



Kylian Mbappe of France is shown a yellow card by Referee Jesus Gil Manzano as he is helped up by medical staff following clashing heads with Kevin Danso of Austria.

Players feel training intensity isn’t sufficient for Eurocup preparation, evident in France’s minimal goal output and lack of tactical diversity. With a divided dressing room and questionable tactics, optimism is waning for France’s tournament prospects.



Deschamps faces a crucial opportunity against Belgium in the round of 16 to redeem team morale and dispel doubts. His secretive lineup decisions and communication style, seen as distant and unempowering by players and pundits alike, reopen longstanding concerns within the French team.