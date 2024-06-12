On June 14th, the Euro 2024 tournament kicks off to determine the best national team in Europe, or UEFA. The 24-team competition will be played in Germany in ten venues.

While France and Germany are the odds-on favorite, the Euros sometimes gives us shock winners like Greece back in 2004.

Sports betting odds provider Sportsradar punched in its metrics to determine who might lift the Euro Cup on July 14th. Here is what came up!

England to win Euro 2024

The AI simulator calculated all 51 matches of the tournament and came up with England as the winner of the tournament. England has a young and competitive side, and despite their rich history in the game, they have never won the competition.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane of England

When it comes to who might win the golden boot, the AI indicated that France’s Kylian Mbappe is the most likely to be the top scorer of the competition.

England trio of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden were also among the top goalscorers, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in at number three in the goal-scoring charts.