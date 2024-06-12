The AI simulator calculated all 51 matches of the tournament and came up with England as the winner of the tournament. England has a young and competitive side, and despite their rich history in the game, they have never won the competition.
When it comes to who might win the golden boot, the AI indicated that France’s Kylian Mbappe is the most likely to be the top scorer of the competition.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.