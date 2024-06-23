Cristiano Ronaldo just broke another record in UEFA Euro 2024 and his list of achievements is just incredible with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo now holds almost every big record in UEFA Euro history

Cristiano Ronaldo is 39-years and still was sensational in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. CR7 finished as the best scorer with 35 goals and established a new single-season record.

Now, the legend has a new challenge playing for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024. They’ve already clinched first place in Group F against Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia.

Right now, retirement doesn’t seem to be an option for Cristiano even with age as a key factor. Ronaldo already confirmed he’ll come back for another season in Saudi Arabia to fulfill his contract and, as daunting as it looks, the 2026 World Cup isn’t out of reach.

In this final stage of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo is also trying to make a push for the Ballon d’Or. Although it is really complicated with names such as Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe, a trophy in Germany is a possible path to the award. Same scenario for Lionel Messi in Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still breaking records in UEFA Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

How many records has Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal in UEFA Euro?

During the game between Portugal and Turkey in the UEFA Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo became the player with the most assists in tournament history (7) surpassing the brilliant Karel Poborsky.

As a consequence, believe it or not, CR7 now holds almost every great individual record in UEFA Euro. The list is just exceptional and might grow in the next few days.

Player with the most goals in Euro history: 14 goals. Player with the most assists in Euro history: 7 assists. Player who has scored in the most Euro editions: 5. Player who has played in the most Euro editions: 6 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024). Player with the most matches in Euro history: 27. Player with the most minutes in Euro history. Player with the most times as captain in Euro history. Player with the most victories in Euro history (games).