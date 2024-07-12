The Football Association (FA) is set to embark on negotiations to convince Gareth Southgate to remain as England's manager, regardless of whether the team wins the Euro 2024 title.

England‘s journey to the Euro final, secured with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, has sparked optimism and national fervor. The upcoming clash against Spain in Berlin holds immense significance, offering England the chance to secure their first major men’s title in 58 years should they prevail.



The Times is reporting that the English FA is eager to retain Gareth Southgate‘s services beyond Euro 2024, irrespective of the match outcome. Currently, Southgate’s contract is due to expire in December, prompting FA chief executive Mark Bullingham to plan fresh discussions with him post-tournament.



The discussions aim to extend Southgate’s tenure up to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, potentially marking his decade-long stint as England’s manager.



Gareth Southgate’s record with England



Gareth Southgate is one of the most accomplished managers in the modern era for England with a record of 61-16-24 since 2016, he managed England to a third place finish in the 2018 World Cup, a Euro Cup final defeat in 2020, a quarterfinal appearance in 2022, and now another Euro Cup final in 2024.



Gareth Southgate, Manager of England

TalkSPORT reports that Southgate will take his time to deliberate after the tournament concludes. All signs point to that the former Middlesbrough boss is the FA’s only choice going forward.