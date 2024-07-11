Just days before theEuro 2024 final, where England will face Spain, news has put Jude Bellingham’s participation in check. The young English talent, a key part of the team, has been injured in his left shoulder since May, after a knock suffered playing for Real Madrid.
Despite his injury, Bellingham has been one of England‘s standout figures at the European Championship. He has played all six games for the “Three Lions” and has scored two goals: one in the debut against Serbia and another in the agony of the round of 16 against Slovakia.
Bellingham has been playing the European Championship with a special protector, but this does not guarantee that he will be able to avoid surgery. If doctors determine surgery is necessary, Bellingham will undergo surgery immediately and miss two months of competition with Real Madrid at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Will Bellingham play the Euro 2024 final?
Everything indicates that Jude Bellingham will play in the final of Euro 2024. The player will then undergo a series of tests to determine whether or not they need surgery. If surgery is necessary, he will miss the start of the season with Real Madrid. Undoubtedly, news that worries both the Spanish club and the English national team, as Bellingham has become a fundamental player for both teams.
The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will be played this Sunday, July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. A match that promises to be exciting and that will define the champion of European football.
