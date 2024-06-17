Roberto Martínez wants everyone to be equal on Portugal and has taken away certain privileges from CR7.

Portugal is set to debut in the 2024 Euros against the Czech Republic in an evenly placed match in Group F. A win for both teams would be vital in their aspirations to get out of the group and is shaping up to be one of the marquee matches of the first batch of games in the tournament.

According to reports out of Portugal, since the arrival of Roberto Martinez as head coach all players are seen as equals and no one is above the team, that includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 39, CR7 is just one more player, not the leader on the pitch, and this comes with a new role. Relevo reveals from Portugal’s training center in Germany the life of the Portuguese striker has changed at the head of a team that no longer sees him as an undisputed starter

Perks lost by Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal

In the past, all the coaches who passed through the national team accepted various conditions from Cristiano Ronaldo that with Roberto Martínez have become a thing of the past. Specifically, the entourage of the former Real Madrid player will no longer be able to stay in the same hotel as CR7.

Names like José Semedo and Miguel Paixão (former teammates), Ricardo Regufe (Nike) or Jorge Mendes. This been a problem or scandal within the Portuguese team? Well, it seems not at all. Since Roberto Martínez arrived, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 11 goals with the Spanish strategist at the helm.