Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp at the UEFA Euro 2024 due to family reasons, the English Football Association stated. But fortunately, there’s nothing wrong with the midfielder.

Shortly after reporting the news, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Manchester City sensation is back home to be present for the birth of his third child. And he’s expected to be back with the Three Lions this weekend.

Foden’s presence in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Sunday remains uncertain, as he will reportedly rejoin the England camp the same day of the match. Will Gareth Southgate start him anyway?

The 24-year-old has started in England’s three group stage games in this year’s European Championship in Germany. Now it remains to be seen whether Foden will remain in the lineup after spending a few days away from the team.

Phil Foden and his son Ronnie.

Foden’s son ‘El Wey’

Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke already have two children, one of them being five-year-old Ronnie, who went viral on the Internet, with users dubbing Foden’s son ‘El Wey’.

The nickname, which translates to “The Dude”, was given by fans after Ronnie was seen during Manchester City’s celebration after the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. But he had already gotten into fans’ hearts with viral videos in which Ronnie showed his charming personality and natural rapport with the Man City stars.