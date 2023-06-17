Phil Foden, a star player for Manchester City, has had plenty of cause to celebrate since the English team won their first UEFA Champions League trophy. Lifting that ttitle was the frosting on the cake for Pep Guardiola’s dominant squad, as they capped off a historic triple.

However, it seems that the son of Phil Foden stole the show at the post-match festivities. In fact, he’s become so well-known for his endearing responses to their joy that he has a moniker of his own.

Foden and his fiancée Rebecca Cooke are proud parents of a four-year-old boy named Ronnie. He is already a huge football lover and is a huge admirer of his father’s team.

Why is Phil Foden’s son Ronnie Foden called ‘El Wey’?

Ronnie Foden has even been given the Spanish nickname “El Wey,” which translates to “The Dude,” by adoring fans after he was spotted celebrating Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League win. Ronnie seems to be a big success with the City squad because of his outgoing personality and knack for making friends quickly. He seems to be particularly close to Norway’s Erling Haaland.

City fans have fallen in love with Foden’s kid thanks to the videos that have gone viral due to his charming personality and natural rapport with the team’s stars. The four-year-old earned the monicker “El Wey” in large part due to his charismatic presence and tireless efforts over the last few weeks to inspire the team to win the treble.

In addition, the phrase and moniker are part of an image macro meme based on Ronnie’s head and various circumstances in which he is shown as an exceptionally bright youngster. Fans are so taken with him that they have begun making videos of him being goofy in the City locker room and during postgame celebrations.

Some supporters on social media have even used the nickname to praise the fact that the four-year-old has touched more Champions League titles than all-time greats like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Kane, and Gianluigi Buffon.