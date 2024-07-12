The prestigious UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is reaching its climax, with the final showdown set between Spain and England on Sunday, July 14. Here’s everything you need to know about the coveted trophy.

Euro 2024 trophy: What is it made of, its name, and how much does it weight?

On Sunday, July 14, Spain and England will compete at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to determine the champion of UEFA Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente Castillo’s side aims to secure their fourth title, which would make them the most successful team in the competition’s history. Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate’s England team is looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

The concept of the UEFA European Championship dates back to 1927 when Henri Delaunay, then the general secretary of the French Football Federation, proposed a continental tournament for national teams in Europe, similar to the Copa America.

However, it wasn’t until 1954 that the idea gained traction, leading to the inaugural tournament in 1960 in France, featuring the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, and France. The Soviet Union emerged as the first champion, and since then, the trophy has been a symbol of European football excellence.

What is the name of the UEFA Euro trophy?

The trophy is named the Henri Delaunay Trophy, in honor of the man who first proposed the tournament. Delaunay, the first general secretary of UEFA, passed away in 1955 and never saw his dream come to fruition. His son, Pierre Delaunay, was responsible for the original design of the trophy.

Leonardo Bonucci of Italy lifts The Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team’s victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England. Michael Regan/UEFA via Getty Images

What is the UEFA Euro trophy made of?

The trophy awarded to the winner of Euro 2024 is made of 92.5% silver, with the remaining 7.5% comprising copper. Created by the Asprey London factory, the trophy is valued at approximately fifteen thousand euros, considering the materials and craftsmanship involved.

What is the weight and dimensions of the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy?

Originally crafted by the French goldsmith company Chobillon, the trophy is now maintained by Asprey London. Since 2006, the Euro trophy has weighed 8 kilograms, down from the previous 10 kilograms after the removal of its marble base. The trophy stands at about 60 centimeters tall, slightly taller than its earlier version.