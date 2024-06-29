The experienced winger from Chelsea Raheem Sterling won’t be playing against Slovakia and will miss the rest of UEFA Euro 2024.

England will be looking to achieve in this UEFA Euro 2024 what they failed to do in the last edition when they lost on penalties to Italy in the final. Raheem Sterling was a key player in that England team but surprisingly he will not accompany his squad this year.

The level of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has fallen in recent years and can be seen reflected in his time with The Blues, he is currently a third option behind Cole Palmer, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

It seems that Sterling’s days with the England national team are coming to an end, the last time he wore the Three Lions jersey was at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals when he played just 7 minutes in the 2-1 loss to France.

Raheem Sterling out of the match against Slovakia

The reason why Raheem Sterling will not play against Slovakia and will not be in the rest of the tournament is because coach Gareth Southgate believes that other players such as Jarrod Bowen, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, among others, are in better form than the former Liverpool winger.

When Gareth Southgate was asked about Sterling’s situation, he explained: “It’s in his hands. We will never close the door because we know he can perform with us…but, for now we see him behind other guys. It’s the position on the field where we have the most competition.”