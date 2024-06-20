On Bolavip, we asked an AI how far Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would go in a hypothetical 2024 Copa America appearance, knowing Lionel Messi and Argentina are the defending champions.

With the 2024 Copa America getting underway, on Bolavip we asked an Artificial Intelligence to predict how Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would fare in the competition where Lionel Messi‘s Argentina will look to defend their title.

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks comparing the level of the European Championship to that of the South American tournament, especially after Kylian Mbappe claimed the Euros are tougher than the World Cup.

ChatGPT has already told us how Messi’s Argentina would fare at Euro 2024, so now it’s time to imagine how far Ronaldo would take his nation in a hypothetical Copa America participation. Let’s find out!

Hypothetical Copa America appearance for Portugal: A perfect group stage

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal participating in the 2024 Copa America would be an intriguing scenario, given the different dynamics and playing styles compared to European competitions,” the AI started.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

In the ChatGPT prediction, Portugal begin their Copa America journey placed in the same group as Brazil, Colombia, and Bolivia. And the AI imagines a strong start from Ronaldo and company.

A 3-0 win over La Verde (with a brace from Cristiano) is followed by a 2-1 victory against Colombia, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva before Los Cafeteros pull one back late in the game.

And it turns out to be a perfect group stage for the European side with a 2-0 win (goals from Ronaldo and Diogo Jota) over Brazil, who will be playing in this Copa America without Neymar. A perfect record with three wins out of three games sees Roberto Martinez make the knockout stages in high spirits.

The knockout stages: Ronaldo vs Messi for a place in the final

The ChatGPT prediction sets up a quarterfinal matchup between Portugal and Chile, who won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016. But a 2-0 win with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jota once again sees the Europeans go through.

An even more thrilling scenario is predicted for the semifinals, with Ronaldo and Messi going toe to toe as Portugal play Argentina for a place in the grand final. The AI imagines a hard-fought game that finishes level after 120, with Cristiano and Leo scoring a goal each.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

So it all comes down to the penalty shootout. Even though Argentina have a specialist in goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, the prediction claims Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa would give Portugal the upper hand: “Costa saves two penalties, while Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Félix score their spot-kicks, with Costa making the final save to clinch the win.”

An optimistic prediction for Ronaldo’s Portugal

Following this massive win, ChatGPT imagines Portugal coming up against a “physically strong and tactically disciplined” Uruguay coached by Marcelo Bielsa, with the Copa America trophy up for grabs. The result would favor the European side again though, with the AI seeing Bruno Fernandes scoring the winner in extra time to help Portugal win 2-1.

But as interesting as this hypothetical scenario may sound, the 2024 Copa America will be completely different. On July 14, we’ll get to know the real Copa America champions.