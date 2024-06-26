With Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage finale, Georgina Rodriguez wouldn’t miss the game for anything in the world. And she even poked fun at Georgia before kick-off.

Ronaldo’s partner shared an Instagram story of Portuguese fans mocking the upcoming opponents, claiming Georgina is greater than Georgia with a banner that went viral on social media.

In addition to the banner in question, Georgina shared a picture of two Portuguese fans rocking the Portugal shirt with her name on the back. One of them had her name along with Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to write more history at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo has already made history at the UEFA Euro 2024 by reaching six participations (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024), the most by any player in European Championship history.

But far from slowing down, the former Manchester United superstar continues to dream big on the international stage. Ronaldo has already won the Euros, but is looking to add another title to his résumé.

“Of course I dream in the same way. Playing for the national team is my love and passion. Of course, the European Championship is special. It is my sixth, and it is also a record, but for me, going back to 2004 in my first match, the thought and pride are still the same,” said Ronaldo.