Bayern Munich striker Serge Gnabry won’t be able to play against Denmark in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024 and will miss the entire tournament.

Why is Serge Gnabry not playing for Germany against Denmark in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Germany’s national team was obligated to make a good performance in this year’s UEFA Euro due to their last major disappointment in Qatar World Cup being eliminated in the group stage.

And that’s what they did, they qualified first in the group and will now play Denmark in the round of 16. However, they won’t count on talented striker Serge Gnabry for this match.

In the opening match of Euro 2024 they faced Scotland, not wanting any surprises that might upset them at the start of the competition, but in the end they easily destroyed their opponents 5-1.

The second match was crucial because they could seal their qualification against Hungary and that’s what they did, Germany beat the Hungarian team 2-0 without any problem and were already qualified with one match left.

In their last match they drew 1-1 against Switzerland but that result didn’t matter due to the fact that they were already qualified. Julian Nagelsmann’s team finished in first position and will face Denmark in the round of 16.

Serge Gnabry out of the match against Denmark

The reason why Serge Gnabry won’t be part of this match is due to a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg. The injury occurred during the first half of the second leg of Champions League semi finals against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment before being substituted offduring the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 28-year-old striker couldn’t finish the rest of the season with Bayern Munich and, despite being considered by coach Julian Nagelsmann for the national team, could not be part of the squad for the friendlies and the UEFA Euro 2024.