Where to watch Northern Ireland vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Northern Ireland and Germany will face each other in a Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Northern Ireland vs Germany online in the US on Fubo]

After a rough start that included a surprising 2-0 loss to Slovakia, Germany has regained its footing with back-to-back home wins over Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. Now chasing the top spot in the group, the Germans hit the road for a tricky matchup against a determined opponent.

Though they enter as heavy favorites, Northern Ireland’s recent home victory over Slovakia has reignited their qualification hopes, making them a threat that Germany can’t afford to overlook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Northern Ireland vs Germany match be played?

Northern Ireland will take on Germany this Monday, October 13, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Advertisement

Northern Ireland vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Germany in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Northern Ireland and Germany will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.