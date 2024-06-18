Germany play against Hungary in what will the Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

[Watch Germany vs Hungary live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Germany are coming off an excellent debut, having beaten Scotland 5-1, which reinforces their status as favorites to finish as group leaders. However, to achieve this, they will need to secure another victory, facing a greater challenge this time.

Their opponents, Hungary, are coming off a tough 3-1 defeat against Switzerland, significantly complicating their chances of advancing to the round of 16. Hungary needs a victory, as another result could leave them in a very difficult position or even lead to their elimination.

Germany probable lineup

Germany will look for a victory that ensures their passage to the next round of this Euro 2024.

Germany possible lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Hungary probable lineup

Knowing that a new defeat would leave them out, Hungary will go in search of a victory that will allow them to continue getting excited about qualifying.

Hungary possible lineup: Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.