Germany play against Hungary in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Germany vs Hungary: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Germany are set to face Hungary in the second Matchday of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how you can watch the game, whether via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Germany vs Hungary live in the USA on ViX]

This match could be crucial in determining the fate of both teams in this group stage. Germany are coming off an excellent debut, beating Scotland 5-1, reinforcing their status as favorites to finish as group leaders.

However, to achieve this, they will need to secure another victory, facing a greater challenge this time. Their opponents, Hungary, are coming off a tough 3-1 defeat against Switzerland, which significantly complicates their chances of advancing to the round of 16. Hungary needs a victory, as another result could leave them in a very difficult position or even lead to their elimination.

Germany vs Hungary: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Hungary: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 20)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Germany vs Hungary in the USA

The exciting duel between two strong teams, Germany and Hungary, is a must-watch this Wednesday, June 19. In the USA, you can catch this intriguing game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Szoboszlai Dominik of Hungary – IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most significant tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the matchup between Germany and Hungary.

Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2 BBC, One TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports