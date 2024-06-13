UEFA Euro 2024 will get underway when Germany take on Scotland in a long-awaited inaugural match at Allianz Arena. Find out here how to watch this can’t-miss game in the United States and other parts of the world.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is upon us. Germany and Scotland will face each other in the UEFA Euro 2024 curtain-raiser, kicking off a competition that will take center stage in world soccer for a month. ViX Premium will bring this exciting inaugural game to you for just $4.99 in the US!

Watch Germany vs Scotland live in the USA on ViX Premium

Host nation Germany will be looking to start the group stage on the right foot, with their sights set on ending a decades-long drought in the European Championship. The country hasn’t lifted the title since 1996, will this be their year?

Scotland may be underdogs at the Allianz Arena, but it will be interesting to see if they can hold the hosts. It will be a group to watch, with Hungary and Switzerland also drawn into Group A.

When will the Germany vs Scotland match be played?

The UEFA Euro 2024 inaugural match between Germany and Scotland will take place on Friday, June 14, at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The UEFA European Championship trophy on the stage before the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group stage draw at Messe Frankfurt on October 09, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Germany vs Scotland: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Germany vs Scotland: Time in other countries

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

How to watch Germany vs Scotland in the USA

Germany vs Scotland will be the first game in Euro 2024, which is why this is a can’t-miss fixture for those who love the beautiful game. Subscribe to ViX Premium and enjoy this must-watch game in the US with plans starting at only $4.99!

Euro 2024 will be the tournament to watch this summer, with the best teams and players on the continent taking the limelight from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the inaugural match between Germany and Scotland.

Germany vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

* Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TVA+, TSN

France: beIN SPORTS, Molotov, TF1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, Sportstars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, Sky Sport

Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN, Sky, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS, NPO 1

Nigeria: StarTimes, DStv, SuperSport, Sporty

Portugal: Sport TV, RTP

South Africa: StarTimes, SuperSport Premier

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS

Other options in the US: Fubo, FOX, Fox Sports App, and FOXsports.com.