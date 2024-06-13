The moment we’ve been waiting for is upon us. Germany and Scotland will face each other in the UEFA Euro 2024 curtain-raiser, kicking off a competition that will take center stage in world soccer for a month. ViX Premium will bring this exciting inaugural game to you for just $4.99 in the US!
Watch Germany vs Scotland live in the USA on ViX Premium
Host nation Germany will be looking to start the group stage on the right foot, with their sights set on ending a decades-long drought in the European Championship. The country hasn’t lifted the title since 1996, will this be their year?
Scotland may be underdogs at the Allianz Arena, but it will be interesting to see if they can hold the hosts. It will be a group to watch, with Hungary and Switzerland also drawn into Group A.
When will the Germany vs Scotland match be played?
The UEFA Euro 2024 inaugural match between Germany and Scotland will take place on Friday, June 14, at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Germany vs Scotland: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
Germany vs Scotland: Time in other countries
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
How to watch Germany vs Scotland in the USA
Germany vs Scotland will be the first game in Euro 2024, which is why this is a can’t-miss fixture for those who love the beautiful game. Subscribe to ViX Premium and enjoy this must-watch game in the US with plans starting at only $4.99!
Euro 2024 will be the tournament to watch this summer, with the best teams and players on the continent taking the limelight from June 14 to July 14. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the inaugural match between Germany and Scotland.
Germany vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: TVA+, TSN
France: beIN SPORTS, Molotov, TF1
Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, Sportstars
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, Sky Sport
Malaysia: Astro Gosooka, SPOTV
Mexico: TUDN, Sky, Canal 5 Televisa
Netherlands: NOS, NPO 1
Nigeria: StarTimes, DStv, SuperSport, Sporty
Portugal: Sport TV, RTP
South Africa: StarTimes, SuperSport Premier
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS
Other options in the US: Fubo, FOX, Fox Sports App, and FOXsports.com.