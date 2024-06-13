The UEFA Euro 2024 is right around the corner, but many wonder why there's a four-year wait between each edition.

The soccer community will be in for a treat this month as the UEFA Euro 2024 is set to take center stage. On Friday, June 14, the tournament will get underway when Germany and Scotland face off in the inaugural match in Munich.

One of the most typical questions during this competition has to do with the waiting period between each edition. Why does the European Championship take place every four years?

Well, the Euros follow the tradition started by the Olympic Games in ancient Greece, just like other high-profile sporting events that are also celebrated every four years.

The modern Olympic Games, the World Cup, and the Rugby World Cup, for instance, also take place every four years. Apart from respecting the tradition, it’s a waiting period that makes sense due to schedule reasons.

A general view of the stadium ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany at Olympiastadion on June 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

The host nation needs time to prepare for the tournament, a preparation that sometimes includes building or repairing stadiums. But another significant reason to hold the Euros every four years is to avoid colliding with other major competitions.

Euro 2020: The exception to the four-year waiting period

The European Championship has taken place every four years since 1960, with one exception. In 2020, the tournament had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, which is why Euro 2020 actually took place in 2021.

That saw a five-year gap between Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, while only three years separate the latter with Euro 2024. Still, UEFA decided to stick to its original schedule and celebrate the 2024 Euros this year, so the four-year wait will resume in 2028.

European Championship hosts by year

1960 – France

1964 – Spain

1968 – Italy

1972 – Belgium

1976 – Yugoslavia

1980 – Italy

1984 – France

1988 – West Germany

1992 – Sweden

1996 – England

2000 – Belgium / Netherlands

2004 – Portugal

2008 – Austria / Switzerland

2012 – Poland / Ukraine

2016 – France

2020 – Europe (Pan–European edition hosted by eleven countries)

2024 – Germany

All the European Championship winners