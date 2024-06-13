Even though he helped Borussia Dortmund make the UEFA Champions League final this year, Mats Hummels will be not playing for Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024.

As the host nation and one of the most powerful sides in Europe, all eyes will be on Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024. But when fans look at Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, they’ll probably notice Mats Hummels is nowhere to be seen.

A surprising absence, considering the veteran defender played an instrumental role in Borussia Dortmund’s unlikely trip to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Besides, the center-back doesn’t have any injury.

Therefore, Hummels will not be playing for Germany in Euro 2024 due to a managerial decision from Nagelsmann. The German boss, only 18 years older than Mats, sees Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah as his starting center-back duo.

And he seemed to fear that benching Hummels would create a tense atmosphere within the squad. Age might be the biggest reason Hummels is not playing in the Euros though, as the defender is already 35 (turns 36 in December). Perhaps Nagelsmann feels it’s time for a new generation of players to lead the German national team.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund applauds the fans following defeat to Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

How Mats Hummels reacted to Euro 2024 snub

“I can understand the idea that a group has been growing since March,” Hummels told Bild Sport in May, shortly after the German squad was released. “It’s bitter for me as an individual because I’m currently one of the five best defenders in Germany. I have the self-confidence to say that.”

Hummels was obviously disappointed with the snub as he still feels capable of playing on the international stage, especially after proving that with his fantastic performances for Dortmund in the last Champions League.

The 35-year-old, who had already been left out of the German squad for the March international friendlies against the Netherlands and France, revealed how Nagelsmann explained his decision:

“If I understood him [Nagelsmann] correctly, It was more about age-related issues like fitness. If I’d had a phase like the one I had recently before [the friendly fixtures in] March, maybe I would have been called up [and] for the European Championship squad as well.”

Nagelsmann, who also left out the likes of Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnaby from the Euro 2024 roster, said he had a long talk with Hummels and claimed it’s “understandable” he and the other snubs are sad.