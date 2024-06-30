Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham rescue England from a shocking defeat against Slovakia in Euro 2024. Check out the funniest memes and reactions to their dramatic comeback victory.

England, one of the favorites to win the Euro 2024 title, faced a scare in the Round of 16 against Slovakia. The upset began when Ivan Schranz scored for Slovakia just 25 minutes into the first half, leaving England fans in the stadium booing their team. However, England, led by world-class stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, managed to turn the game around. Kane and Bellingham scored crucial goals to secure a 2-1 victory, allowing England to advance to the quarterfinals.

Shortly after the Slovakian goal, social media was flooded with hilarious memes mocking England‘s initial poor performance and the shock of potentially being eliminated. As the final whistle blew, the internet exploded with even more memes, this time celebrating England’s dramatic comeback. From jokes about the team’s shaky start to humorous takes on Kane and Bellingham’s heroics, the online reactions were relentless and entertaining.

Despite boasting a squad filled with top-tier talent, England’s early struggles were evident, but their resilience and determination shone through in the end. The fans’ initial displeasure turned into jubilation, and the social media frenzy reflected the rollercoaster of emotions surrounding England’s performance in this year’s tournament.

Funniest memes of England’s shocking elimination

