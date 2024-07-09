In a highly anticipated showdown, the Netherlands and England are set to clash in the 2024 Euro semifinals, drawing avid fans worldwide and stateside enthusiasts alike. With every moment promising intense action, viewers can catch all the excitement live on TV or stream it online. Don’t miss a second—USA viewers can experience the thrill on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
[Watch Netherlands vs England live in the USA on ViX]
The Euro 2024 second semi-final promises a high-octane clash, brimming with emotions and electric moments. England, initially the front-runners, have experienced a turbulent journey, with performances falling short of expectations despite boasting stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.
The Three Lions now face the Netherlands, a team that has also had its share of inconsistencies but has faced stiffer competition throughout the tournament. As these two unpredictable powerhouses collide, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Dutch squad, despite their mixed form, poses a formidable challenge, making this match an open contest where anything can happen.
Netherlands vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (July 11)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 11)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (July 11)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 11)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 11)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Netherlands vs England in the USA
In a duel that is expected to be quite even, Netherlands and England face each other in the semifinals of Euro 2024. USA fans can witness all the action live on ViX Premium, available for just $4.99 a month!
Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, promises to be the summer’s premier sporting event, featuring Europe’s top teams and star players. ViX Premium has exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 matches, complete with Spanish commentary. Don’t miss the highly anticipated showdown between Netherlands and England!
Netherlands vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, TV service
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.