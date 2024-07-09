Netherlands and England collide in the 2024 Euro semifinals. From stateside enthusiasts to viewers worldwide, anticipation runs high for this epic clash. Stay tuned for all the exhilarating action—you won't want to miss a single moment live.

In a highly anticipated showdown, the Netherlands and England are set to clash in the 2024 Euro semifinals, drawing avid fans worldwide and stateside enthusiasts alike. With every moment promising intense action, viewers can catch all the excitement live on TV or stream it online. Don’t miss a second—USA viewers can experience the thrill on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

The Euro 2024 second semi-final promises a high-octane clash, brimming with emotions and electric moments. England, initially the front-runners, have experienced a turbulent journey, with performances falling short of expectations despite boasting stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions now face the Netherlands, a team that has also had its share of inconsistencies but has faced stiffer competition throughout the tournament. As these two unpredictable powerhouses collide, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Dutch squad, despite their mixed form, poses a formidable challenge, making this match an open contest where anything can happen.

Netherlands vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 11)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Netherlands vs England in the USA

Netherlands vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, TV service

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.