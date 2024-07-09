England will play a tough duel against the Netherlands in which anything could happen. Here we will analyze what would happen if England win, lose or draws this semi-final duel.

In a highly anticipated showdown, England are poised to face off against the Netherlands in what promises to be a hard-fought semi-final clash where the outcome hangs in the balance. Whether it’s a win, a loss or a draw, any of the three outcomes could happen in this clash of the titans for the 2024 Euro semifinals.

England, a perennial European powerhouse yet to claim the Euro crown, are facing a historic chance since they are very close from being crowned champions. With just two victories standing between them and a long-awaited triumph in this Euro, the stakes have never been higher.

The upcoming clash against the Netherlands looms large as a formidable challenge for the Three Lions. However, boasting a star-studded roster featuring luminaries such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden, England’s prospects appear promising.

What happens if England lose

In the high-stakes arena of English soccer, the specter of defeat looms large, carrying profound implications for fervent fans eagerly anticipating a breakthrough triumph in a historically elusive tournament. Should England falter, the ramifications would reverberate across the realm of soccer enthusiasts, yearning for a long-awaited crowning achievement.

The peril of defeat presents itself in three distinct scenarios: firstly, a loss within the regulation 90 minutes; secondly, an adverse outcome following a draw at the end of regular play, decided in favor of the Dutch; and thirdly, a heartbreaking defeat endured via penalties after a deadlock in both regulation time and extra periods. With no consolation of a third-place contest, any of these outcomes would abruptly terminate England’s campaign.

What happens if England win

In a dramatic turn of events, the path to glory for England hinges on three potential outcomes: triumph within the regulation 90 minutes, seizing victory in extra time, or settling matters via penalty shootout should the deadlock persist beyond normal play. Looking ahead, England’s journey continues unabated as they gear up to face Spain in the grand final.

Jude Bellingham of England – IMAGO / ANP

The Spanish squad, buoyed by a spectacular 2-1 victory over Kylian Mbappe‘s formidable France, now stand as the last hurdle between England and their quest for a historic championship title. With just one win separating them from this coveted achievement, the English team prepares for a showdown that promises to define their sporting legacy.

What happens if England tie

In the knockout stage, a clear outcome is essential with no room for ties. Here, we delve into the tie-breaking procedures and the ramifications of prolonged equality. Initially, if the match remains level after the standard 90 minutes, two 15-minute overtime periods come into play. Should the deadlock persist through extra time, each team will take five penalty kicks from the designated spot.

Should parity endure even after the penalty shootout, a sudden-death scenario ensues where all remaining players from both squads take turns in a penalty shootout until one team scores and the other falters. The outcome of this decisive moment will determine England’s fate: a victory propels them into a title clash with Spain, while a loss means elimination, with no consolation match for third place.