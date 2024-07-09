England face a pivotal semi-final clash against the Netherlands, but they'll have to do it without star player Raheem Sterling. The question on every fan's mind: why is Sterling absent? We've got the scoop.

England are set for a pivotal semi-final clash against the Netherlands, but they’ll be without star forward Raheem Sterling. The reason for his absence has not been disclosed, leaving fans and analysts speculating as to why the dynamic attacker won’t be taking the field in this high-stakes match.

Raheem Sterling has been a standout player for Chelsea in the 2023/2024 season, finding a form reminiscent of his best years. Although he hasn’t quite reached the dazzling heights of his peak, his resurgence has earned him consideration for England’s national team once again.

As England prepare for a tough clash against the Netherlands, Sterling’s trickery and skill could have been crucial in breaking down the Dutch defense. However, his absence from the squad has left many questioning the reasons behind this decision.

Raheem Sterling out against Netherlands

In the case of Raheem Sterling, the most fitting statement is that the current Chelsea player will not feature in Euro 2024. The reasons for this exclusion are neither injury nor resignation from the national team. Instead, it’s a strictly tactical decision.

England’s head coach, Gareth Southgate, has not included Sterling in the squad since December 2022, when he was part of the team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The reality is that the intense competition and depth in his position have sidelined Raheem’s chances. He will have to wait until after the Euro for another opportunity with the national team.