Robert Lewandowski did not play in Poland’s first game of the 2024 Euros due to an injury; now reports indicate the Barcelona striker could be back in the fold.

Poland were defeated late in their opening match of the 2024 Euros against the Netherlands, 2-1. Missing from Poland’s starting lineup was Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who missed the match due to a thigh injury.

Despite the missing striker, Poland did manage an early lead thanks to former New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa.

Still, it was not enough, and Poland now faces a must-win situation in order to stay alive in the 2024 Euros. Up next for Michal Probierz’s side is Austria, who were defeated by France 1-0.

Robert Lewandowski predicted to return

Robert Lewandowski is reported by Yahoo Sports to be replacing Buksa up top, and Karol Swiderski could be sliding into the lineup, making his case with a strong cameo off the bench. Jakub Moder could also get the nod to start in midfield.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland

With the return of the Barcelona striker, Poland’s chances improve a great deal in the final two games left for the team to play at the moment.

Predicted Poland XI: Szczesny; Bendarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Predicted Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch