As UEFA Euro 2024 comes to a thrilling conclusion, Spain is set to face England in a highly anticipated final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Here are the predicted lineups for this exciting clash.

UEFA Euro 2024 comes to an end after almost a month of pure soccer. Spain will face England in a long-awaited final, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente Castillo wants to win its fourth title in history, while Gareth Southgate’s team wants to do it for the first time in history.

Spain has been impressive throughout the competition, remaining undefeated and recently triumphing over Kylian Mbappe’s France in the semifinal with a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

England, on the other hand, is looking to make history by clinching their first-ever Euro title. Gareth Southgate’s squad, led by standout player Jude Bellingham, advanced to the final by defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semifinals with goals of Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

Spain possible lineup

Coach Luis de la Fuente will welcome back key players Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, who were suspended for the semifinal. Spain’s likely starting XI includes:

Unai Simón; Jesus Navas, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata.

England predicted lineup

Gareth Southgate is expected to stick with the same lineup that led them to victory in the semifinals. England’s probable starting XI is:

Jordan Pickford; Marc Guehi, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phill Foden and Harry Kane.