As UEFA Euro 2024 wraps up after nearly a month of thrilling soccer, the champion will be crowned in a high-stakes showdown between Spain and England. Here’s a breakdown of the prize money at stake and how it will be distributed throughout the competition.

Euro 2024 prize money: How much will the winner take home?

The Euro 2024 final is set for Sunday, July 14, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Spain aims to clinch their fourth title and become the tournament’s most successful team, while England is vying for their first-ever European Championship trophy.

Spain have been dominant throughout the tournament, remaining undefeated. Their only draw came in the quarterfinals against host Germany, a match they won with a last-minute goal in extra time. They then showcased their superior play by defeating France 2-1 in the semifinals.

England’s route to the final have been more arduous. They secured just two wins and drew four matches. In the group stage, they only managed to defeat Serbia. They drew against Slovakia in the Round of 16 but won in extra time. In the quarterfinals, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland and advanced on penalties, followed by a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the semifinals.

How much prize money will the Euro 2024 winner receive?

Winning the UEFA Euro trophy is a prestigious achievement, but it also comes with a substantial financial reward. UEFA has allocated a total prize purse of 331 million euros to be shared among the 24 teams participating in Euro 2024.

The champion can potentially earn up to 28.5 million euros, depending on their performance throughout the tournament. The winner of Euro 2024 will receive 8 million euros, while the runner-up will take home 5 million.

If Spain win, they could earn a record 28.5 million euros. England, if victorious, would earn 27.5 million.

How is the prize money distributed by stage?

Participation : Each team receives 9.25 million euros for competing in Euro 2024.

: Each team receives in Euro 2024. Group stage: Teams earn 1 million euros for each win and 500 thousand for each draw .

Teams earn and . Knockout stages: Teams earn 1.5 million euros for reaching the Round of 16, 2.5 million for the quarterfinals, and 4 million for the semifinals.

How much money will players and coaching staff receive?

In the event that Spain win their fourth European Championship, the Federation will reward the players with a total amount of 434,615 thousand euros per player.

On the other hand, according to “The Sun,” if England win, the team will share 28.5 million euros. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are expected to share around 11.5 million, Gareth Southgate will receive a bonus of 4.7 million, and the remaining players will split 16.7 million.