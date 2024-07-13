Spain and England are set to square off in the 2024 Euro finals, and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch among fans worldwide. Don't miss a single moment of the exhilarating action—tune in live for this can't-miss clash.

Spain vs England: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 final in your country

Spain and Harry Kane’s England are gearing up for a thrilling showdown in the 2024 Euro finals. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, which can be caught live on TV or streamed online. USA viewers can catch all the excitement on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Spain vs England live in the USA on ViX]

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Spain, led by Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, face off against England, featuring Phil Foden, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham, in the highly anticipated final. Spain have displayed the best performance throughout the tournament, toppling Europe’s elite in head-to-head battles, earning them the favorites tag for this match. However, complacency could be costly.

England, brimming with individual talent, have shown flashes of brilliance despite not matching Spain’s overall consistency. Their sharpness in the final minutes has been unmatched, making them a formidable opponent that cannot be underestimated. This final promises to be a must-watch clash of titans.

Spain vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 15)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (July 15)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs England in the USA

Spain and England are set to clash in what promises to be an unforgettable Euro 2024 final. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action live on ViX Premium, the go-to streaming service for just $4.99 a month. The tournament, running from June 14 to July 14, features Europe’s top teams and star players, making it the summer’s premier sporting event.

Lamine Yamal of Spain – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

ViX Premium holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all 51 matches, offering comprehensive coverage with Spanish commentary. Don’t miss the highly anticipated showdown between Spain and England as they vie for the coveted championship title.

Spain vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, VIVA, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1, TLN

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Live Sport 24

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, ITVX, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, BBC One, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Disney+ Argentina, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL

UK: BBC Sport Web, ITVX, BBC iPlayer, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC One, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.