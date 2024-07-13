Spain faces England in the Euro 2024 final without captain Sergio Ramos. Find out all the details here.

On Sunday, July 14, Spain and England will face each other in the final of Euro 2024. A match that promises to be exciting and vibrant, where two of the best teams on the continent will compete for the title of champion.

Spain, with a team full of stars, will be looking to add a new title to its record. Now led by a collective game and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, the Spanish team wants to be the champion of Euro 2024.

Sergio Ramos, one of the legends of Spain, despite his 38 years, continues to show a great level. His experience and leadership are critical to the team, and many fans expected this to be his last big chance to defend the national team jersey.

Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024 final

Sergio Ramos, one of the most important symbols of Spanish football in the last decade, will not be present in the Euro 2024 final against England. Despite his brilliant career with the national team, which includes two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010), the former Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla defender is not part of the team in this tournament.

Sergio Ramos of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Spain and Germany at Estadio de La Cartuja on November 17, 2020 in Seville, Spain. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

In February 2023, after not being called up by coach Luis de la Fuente, Ramos announced his retirement from the Spanish national team. After 18 years since his debut, the path of the chameleonic defender in La Roja came to an end.

Although Ramos’ absence is felt in the team, his legacy and example remain indelible. His leadership, experience and footballing quality have left a deep mark on the history of the Spanish national team, inspiring generations of players. Spain will seek glory at Euro 2024 without their historic captain, but with the memory of their exploits and the example they left forever.