Jude Bellingham sparked a huge controversy after the game between England and Slovakia in UEFA Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham was the hero for England in an epic match of the Round of 16 against Slovakia in UEFA Euro 2024. When everything seemed lost for the Three Lions, the star of Real Madrid made an amazing bicycle kick to send the game to extra time (1-1).

In the end, Gareth Southgate’s squad got a ticket to the quarterfinals thanks to a second goal scored by Harry Kane. However, there’s no question that Jude was the man who saved England from an embarrassing episode.

Now, the next challenge is Switzerland. A very dangerous opponent which just eliminated the defending champions, Italy. A blockbuster showdown on Saturday, July 5th at Düsseldorf.

Video: Jude Bellingham’s controversial gesture in England vs Slovakia

As Jude Bellingham immediately became trending topic worldwide after his amazing goal, a controversial video of the player emerged. During the celebration on the pitch at Gelsenkirchen, Jude seemed to make an obscene gesture toward the Slovakian bench.

However, when Bellingham realized the impact of the sequence, he clarified what happened. According to the star, the gesture had nothing to do with any insult for the rivals.

This was his message. “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”