Youngster Lamine Yamal delivered a perfect assist for Nico Willliams to give Spain the lead against England at the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Watch the goal here!

Lamine Yamal has done it again. This time, the now 17-year-old came up with a great assist for Nico Williams, who put Spain in front at the UEFA Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin.

Shortly after coming back from the break, Spain kept the aggressive style shown in the first half, and it quickly paid off. Yamal cut inside from the right, eventually finding Williams open in a perfect position to finish it off.

As soon as the ball went in, the Spanish fans at the Olympiastadion went wild, with the English crowd left in shock. While it was Williams who got on the scoresheet, Yamal was given the deserved credit for the goal that broke the deadlock in Germany.

Spain looking for third European Championship title

The Spanish national team reached this game with only one goal in sight: to become the winningest nation in UEFA Euro history. Even with a young squad featuring the likes of Yamal (17) and Williams (22), La Furia gave reasons for optimism.

Spain reached the Euro 2024 final tied with Germany for the most European Championship titles with three trophies each, so a fourth success would make them the sole leaders on the all-time champions list.