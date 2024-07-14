Lamine Yamal has done it again. This time, the now 17-year-old came up with a great assist for Nico Williams, who put Spain in front at the UEFA Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin.
Shortly after coming back from the break, Spain kept the aggressive style shown in the first half, and it quickly paid off. Yamal cut inside from the right, eventually finding Williams open in a perfect position to finish it off.
As soon as the ball went in, the Spanish fans at the Olympiastadion went wild, with the English crowd left in shock. While it was Williams who got on the scoresheet, Yamal was given the deserved credit for the goal that broke the deadlock in Germany.
US viewers:
UK viewers:
Spain looking for third European Championship title
The Spanish national team reached this game with only one goal in sight: to become the winningest nation in UEFA Euro history. Even with a young squad featuring the likes of Yamal (17) and Williams (22), La Furia gave reasons for optimism.
Spain reached the Euro 2024 final tied with Germany for the most European Championship titles with three trophies each, so a fourth success would make them the sole leaders on the all-time champions list.
Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.