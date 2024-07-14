Both referee François Letexier and VAR official Jérôme Brisard seemed to overlook a potential penalty for Spain against England at the UEFA Euro 2024 final, with Declan Rice apparently bringing down Aymeric Laporte in the box.
The play in question took place only 34 minutes into the game at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Despite stopping the Al Nassr defender with both arms around him, the Arsenal star wasn’t punished as the refs didn’t intervene.
Since it was a rather uneventful first half, this situation was the one that gave most to talk about on social media. Fans were left in shock as the game continued like nothing happened, with the refs missing what seemed to be a clear penalty for Spain.
“How in the world is that Rice rugby tackle on Laporta not a penalty;” @LUFC_WorldWide wrote. “Rice doing a Hulk Hogan impression on Laporte, no penalty – remind me why we have VAR again?,” @philipoconnor complained.
Dani Carvajal tells Bukayo Saka to “stop crying”
While the overlooked penalty for Spain may have been the most controversial situation in the first half, another moment that went viral was Dani Carvajal’s reaction to Bukayo Saka calling for a yellow card on the Spanish defender.
The Real Madrid right-back made a gesture to the Arsenal winger to stop crying, which of course led to countless posts on social media. Needless to say, the Euro 2024 final has already heated up.
