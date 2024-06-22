Italy are one of the favorites in UEFA Euro 2024. They could be really in danger after their second game in Group E against surprising Romania.

Belgium arrived at the UEFA Euro 2024 as favorites to fight for the trophy in Germany with a roster full of stars. However, we cannot forget that they were one of the biggest disappointments in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being eliminated in the group stage by Morocco and Croatia.

So, that famous ‘Golden Generation’ is getting older and the European Cup might be their real last chance to hoist a trophy. The names are there to achieve that: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco, Jeremy Doku or Leandro Trossard.

Of course, there’s the massive absence of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of a totally broken relationship with coach Domenico Tedesco. The player of Real Madrid could have been crucial to achieve success.

The road at the Euros had a terrible start against Slovakia with a shocking 1-0 loss. That’s why, as it has happened during the last years, Belgium are close of letting down, once again, millions of fans.

Romelu Lukaku missed a lot of chances for Belgium against Slovakia (Getty Images)

What happens if Belgium win against Romania today in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Belgium win against Romania, they would reach three points producing chaos in Group E. In this scenario, all four teams will have the same amount of points (3) going into the final game of the first round.

A victory today means the Belgian squad would control their destiny in that final match with Ukraine which will be played next Wednesday at Stuttgart. A point in that matchup should be enough to advance with 4 points.

What happens if Belgium lose today against Romania in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Belgium lose to Romania in Group E of the UEFA Euro 2024, they will be really close of being eliminated with zero points after two matches. Then, there will be no margin of error against Ukraine.

With a loss, Group E will look like this: Romania (6 points), Ukraine (3 points), Slovakia (3 points) and Belgium (0 points).

It’s important to remember that, under the current format with 24 participants in the Euro 2024, the first and second place of each group advance directly to the Round of 16 and the four best third places overall also get a ticket to the next stage. Goal difference and other tiebreakers would then determine the future of Belgium as second, third or last place in the group.

What happens if Belgium draw with Romania today in UEFA Euro 2024?

If Belgium and Romania tie, Domenico Tedesco and his players would at least keep their chances alive by controlling their destiny. However, with only one point, a win against Ukraine will become mandatory.

In the history of UEFA Euro with 24 participants, 4 points have always been enough to advance. So, a point won’t be bad against Romania, but puts Belgium in a must win situation for their last match. Group E will look like this after two games: Romania (4 points), Ukraine (3 points), Slovakia (3 points) and Belgium (1 point).