On Sunday, England and Spain will face off in a new edition of the Euro Cup final, with Francois Letexier as main referee. Despite his youth, the French official boasts significant experience.
Born in 1979 in Bedee, France, Letexier made his official debut as a referee in Ligue 1 in January 2016, officiating a match between Montpellier and Caen. At just 37 years old, he became the youngest referee to officiate in the French league.
An international referee since 2017, the French has already officiated three matches in this Euro Cup. These includes a 0-0 draw between Denmark and Serbia, a 2-2 draw between Croatia and Albania, and Spain’s 4-1 victory over Georgia.
Since becoming an international referee, Letexier has officiated a total of 65 official national team matches, and last season, he oversaw 10 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa league games.
His major achievement as a referee came in 2023, when he was appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup Final. The match saw Manchester City victorious over Sevilla on penalties in Piraeus, Greece.
