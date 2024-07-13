Spain and England are preparing for an exciting meeting in the final of Euro 2024. Both teams have shown a great level during the tournament. Spain has some casualties. Find out all the details.

Why is Gavi not playing for Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final?

Spain, who is considered the favorite to win the Euro 2024 title, will face England this Sunday, July 14 in the grand final of the European tournament. To date, the Spanish team has won the European Championship three times, establishing itself as a European football powerhouse, having managed to lift the title in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Spain is coming off a 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. Randal Kolo Muani, after Kylian Mbappé‘s cross, Lamine Yamal, with a tremendous shot, and Jules Koundé, in his own goal, scored the goals of this match.

Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente undoubtedly has a formidable squad; however, he will be without key midfielder Gavi from FC Barcelona, which is a blow to his midfield ahead of the final of the competition.

Gavi out of Euro 2024 final

Young Spanish midfielder Gavi will not play in the Euro 2024 final against England due to a serious knee injury. Gavi is expected to be out for several months, which will also affect his club, Barcelona.

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates by holding the shirt of teammate Gavi after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Spain and Georgia at Jose Zorrilla on November 19, 2023 in Valladolid, Spain. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Gavi suffered the injury during a qualifying match with Spain against Georgia in November 2023. The diagnosis: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the meniscus, which required surgery and a long recovery period.

This unfortunate news leaves Spain without one of its key players for the final of the tournament. Despite his youth, Gavi has become a fundamental midfielder for the Spanish national team, so his absence is a hard blow to the team’s aspirations. Undoubtedly, a significant loss for both the national team and the Barça club.