Spain and France will play the first semi-final of Euro 2024. It will be a high-voltage match between both teams, which have a fairly great power and soccer tradition. Throughout the tournament, the Spanish team has suffered some casualties.
Spain is coming off a 2-1 win over hosts Germany in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. Dani Olmo and Florian Wirtz had scored the goals in the second half of this match, but in extra time the hero was Mikel Merino in Stuttgart.
The team led by Luis de la Fuente, after a first half in which it was better, managed to make a difference in the second half, but in the end, ‘Die Mannschaft‘ equalized. And, in extra time, with some controversy in between, Merino’s agonizing goal appeared. Dani Carvajal was shown a second yellow card as the match was about to end.
Dani Carvajal out of the Semifinals Euro 2024
Dani Carvajal won’t be playing for Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinals against France due to suspension. He received a second yellow card during the quarterfinal match against Germany, which resulted in his expulsion. Unfortunately, this means he’ll miss the crucial clash with France.
If Spain beats France in the semi-final of Euro 2024, they would face the winner of the other semi-final between the NetherlandsandEngland. Carvajal will still only serve a one-match ban: he would thus miss the semi-final but not the final.
