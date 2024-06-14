Spain is regarded as a top contender to win the UEFA Euro 2024, but unfortunately they won't count with Gavi for this thrilling tournament.

Why is Gavi not playing for Spain in Euro 2024?

The waiting is over for soccer fans all around the world, as the UEFA Euro 2024 is finally here. Spain, considered a top contender to win the title, faces a significant setback as midfielder Gavi will miss the tournament.

Drawn into Group B alongside Italy, Croatia, and Albania, this group is widely seen as the “group of death” due to the competitive nature of these nations, specially the first three.

Despite having a formidable roster, Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente will be without key midfielder Gavi from FC Barcelona, dealing a blow to their midfield strength for the competition.

2024 Spain Euro Squad

Unfortunately, Gavi suffered a torn ACL while playing for Spain last November. The midfielder has not recovered from it yet, which is why he was not considered for the Euro 2024.

The players called by Spain for the Euro 2024 are:

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Nacho (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

Midfielders: Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabian Ruiz (France Paris Saint-Germain), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).